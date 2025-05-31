Father’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James presents an in-studio Father’s Day workshop for children ages 6 to 12 on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn how to paint this awesome monster truck painting for Dad or that special Dad in your life with step-by-step instruction from Miss Linda.

$55 per child includes an 11″ by 14″ canvas and all art supplies.

To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org or click here. For more information, please call 631-250-9009.