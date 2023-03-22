Farmingville man arrested for DWAI drugs in fatal Centereach motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Farmingville man for allegedly driving while ability impaired by drugs after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Centereach on March 19.

Christopher Guzman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Middle Country Road, near Wood Road, when his vehicle struck the side of an eastbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by Virginia Molkentin at approximately 5 p.m. Guzman continued driving westbound and, a short distance away, the Chevrolet struck a westbound 2012 Ford Escape, driven by Stacy Carpenter.

Guzman, 39, of Farmingville, and Molkentin, 66, of Coram, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Carpenter, 55, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Carpenter’s passenger, his nephew, Timothy Carpenter, 21, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Guzman was charged with allegedly Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. He is scheduled for arraignment at later date. The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.