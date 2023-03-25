Farmingdale teen arrested for damaging building as part of social media challenge

Suffolk County Police have arrested a Farmingdale teen who allegedly damaged an Oakdale building as part of a social media challenge.

A Fifth Precinct police officer was patrolling the former Dowling College property, located at 150 Idle

Hour Blvd., on March 21 when he observed three males walking on the property at approximately 6 p.m. It was determined that one of the teens broke a window with a rock.

The male, 18, claimed he caused the damage as part of a social media challenge targeting historic buildings.

Fifth Squad detectives and Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating previous incidents of

criminal mischief at the location. Police have been conducting patrol checks of the property following

community complaints.

The teen was charged with Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and issued a Field Appearance Ticket. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 10. Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is asked to call the Fifth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8532 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.