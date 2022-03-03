On February 17, Farm to Table Catering and Café by Filomena, located at 2460 Nesconset Highway, Suite #1 in Stony Brook, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new business is a full-service catering company founded by head chef, Filomena Lombardi.

The event was attended by Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Jenna Alberti from NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright’s office.

“It was a pleasure welcoming Farm to Table Catering & Café by Filomena at their new location in Stony Brook. The food and service brought by Filomena is like no other, offering a homemade variety of avocado toasts, sandwiches, wraps, salads, cookies and baked goods that provide a healthy alternative for those who are looking for a clean diet. I love seeing our local businesses thrive and encourage everyone to try an avocado toast from this new eatery,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

For more information, call 631-675-9066.

Photos courtesy of Johathan Kornreich’s office.