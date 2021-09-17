Fall outdoor craft fair heads to Selden

1 of 16

Time to shop ’til you drop! One of the longest running Craft & Gift Fairs is back this Sunday! Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden will present the 38th annual Selden Craft & Gift Fair on Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event will host over 75 exhibitors featuring handcrafted designs and unique gift items. Event will benefit the Middle Country Athletic Booster Club. Free admission. Held rain or shine. 631-846-1459, www.depasmarket.com