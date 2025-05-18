Eye on the Street: Mother’s Day memories

By Joshua Kim

This Mother’s Day, locals reflected on the role their mothers have played in their lives; from attending sports games to dispensing unforgettable advice, these matriarchs shaped who their children are today.

TBR News Media asked community members, “What is your favorite memory with your mother?

Laurel and Dylan Gallo, Centereach

Laurel remembers going to Cedar Beach with her mother, people-watching and shopping together. Her son

Dylan recalled recently going to see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Madison Square Garden withher, sipping margaritas together in their booth. “We got to hear all our favorite songs that we grew up listening to together, and I don’t think I’m ever gonna forget it.”

Alex Andre, Hempstead

Alex’s fondest memory of his mother was going out for food together before he went to Germany for the Army.

Thomas and Flynn, St. James

Flynn’s favorite memory was going to Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park, together with his mom. His brother Thomas also shared his favorite memory: “probably the day when I was born!”

Nekki Lang, Southbury, Conn.

This former Long Islander’s favorite memory with her mother was trekking up to Vermont to visit after her mother had moved off of Long Island.

Jace Mas, Port Jefferson Station

While checking people out at The Frigate, Jace shared his favorite memory: coming off the mat at his wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu matches and seeing his mom cheering him on.

Mashal Siddiqui, Centereach

Mashal recalled going to the beach as a family when her brothers were young. She said the time she spent with her family then was her favorite memory with her mother.

Ryan, Mount Sinai

Ryan’s absolute favorite memory with his mom was going to Universal Studios with her. His sister’s favorite memory is a secret.

Jake and Shannon Chant, Middle Island

Shannon’s favorite memory with her mother is going on vacation with her and getting one-on-one time together. Her son Jake’s favorite memory, similarly, is visiting the beaches of Nantucket with her.

— All photos by Joshua Kim