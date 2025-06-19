Eye on the Street: Father’s Day memories

By Luciana Hayes

This Father’s Day locals reflect on the special moments they shared with their fathers throughout their lives.

TBR News Media asked community members, “What is your favorite memory with your father?”

Andrew Handel

Andrew recalls one on one breakfast with his dad before school. He referred to it as a “kind of special treat” that he cherishes to this day.

Katie Heuzey, Huntington

Katie’s favorite memory with her father was going out to her favorite restaurant, Pancho Villas in Huntington. She remembers her usual order, a burrito with melted cheese, like it was yesterday.

Jeremy Flint, East Setauket

Jeremy shares that his best memory with his father was when he and his brother helped their dad build a shed and clubhouse in their backyard. But the best part was when they got to sign their names next to their hand prints in the cement. Jeremy reflects by saying, “It stuck with me from the time I was a little kid.”

Mary Mantia, Holbrook

Mary remembers the hugs she shared with her father more than anything else. She describes the memories by noting, “He wasn’t a lovable man, but every once in a while we would listen to some music and he would give me a hug and it was just really nice.”

Josette Bianchi, East Setauket

Josette’s fondest memories with her father were Saturday morning hikes at Webster Park in Webster, New York. She recalls there being a tree that fell across a creek and she would treat the tree like a balance beam as she embraced her inner gymnast. She later mentioned, “My dad always encouraged me to try new things and to take chances and not just with that, but in life in general.”

Sevilla Lebowitz, East Setauket

Sevilla’s favorite memories with her father are the weekend beach trips. She recalls learning to fish, swimming, and a lot of unforgettable memories in the sand.