Extra! Extra! Holtsville Hal predicts an early spring in Brookhaven Town

Following the snowstorm that battered Brookhaven Town earlier this week, the 2021 virtual Groundhog Day ceremony had to be canceled. However, that didn’t stop Suffolk County’s most famous weatherman from revealing his prognostication.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 2, Holtsville Hal awoke from his slumber, brushed the snow aside to emerge from his burrow and did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the snow-covered Town of Brookhaven.

According to tradition, if a groundhog sees its shadow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter weather; if not, spring should arrive early.

“After this week’s storm, I’m sure we are all looking forward to an early spring and keeping our fingers crossed that our resident weatherman maintains his accuracy,” said Superintendent of Highways Daniel Losquadro.

“Regardless, the Brookhaven Highway Department remains ready to handle whatever else Mother Nature decides to send our way.”

“While we were disappointed that we couldn’t hold our usual family-friendly event, due to COVID, and then had to cancel the virtual ceremony, we hope to see big crowds next year for Groundhog Day 2022,” Losquadro continued.