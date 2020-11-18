Exquisitely Designed In Belle Terre

This is the home to meet an owner’s every desire. Fine materials and detailed finishing work bring this 5 suite home to unparalleled levels. The secluded shy 2 acre parcel offers and expansive pool, loaded pool house, multiple entertainment areas and a lush, sprawling yard. Inside you will not lack for anything, with soaring ceilings, elaborate woodwork, expansive kitchen, theater, gym, billiards, yoga room, spas and the most efficient systems available. The community offers constable service, private beaches and parks, deep water harbor and private country club with golf and tennis. $3,986,000