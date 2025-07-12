Expanded livestream access now available at five Town of Smithtown fields as championship games begin July 13

The 2025 New York State Little League Softball Championship kicks off this Sunday, July 13, and this year’s tournament comes with an exciting upgrade for athletes, families, and fans alike: livestream coverage of the games will now be available at five additional fields across the Town of Smithtown, thanks to a growing partnership with HiCast Sports Network.

The Town of Smithtown, under the leadership of Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, is proud to announce the installation of HiCast’s plug-and-play camera systems at Gaynor Park, Browns Park, Whitman Hollow Park, and Veterans Memorial Park (also known as Moriches Park). With livestream access already in place at the renowned Flynn Memorial Complex, this expansion enables families near and far to cheer on their favorite players with real-time coverage and game highlights—whether they’re in the stands or across the country.

“This is such an exciting step forward for our community—bringing families closer to the game no matter where they are. Whether it’s a grandparent across the country or a parent stuck at work, now everyone can be part of the action on game day. What started as a vision to enhance our fields with modern technology has become a powerful way to stay connected—not just for championship weekend, but for every inning, every play, all season long. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the outstanding team who made this possible: Recreation Superintendent Brandon Modrov, I.T. Security Coordinator John Gonzales, Parks Director Joe Arico and Labor Crew Leader (I) Rob Renner, and Public Information Officer Nicole Garguilo. Their dedication, innovation, and teamwork together with HiCast brought this incredible service to life, and we’re so proud to lead the way in supporting our youth athletes, leagues and the families who cheer them on,” said Supervisor Wehrheim.

Hosted by the St. James-Smithtown Little League (SJSLL), the 12U Division State Tournament will begin with opening ceremonies on Sunday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park for girls’ softball, followed by the boys’ tournament ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Gaynor Park in St. James. First-round games will begin shortly after, with Field 4 and the James E. Dowling Memorial Field 5 at Veterans Memorial Park serving as tournament hubs.

“This is the third year we’ve had the honor of hosting this tournament, and we’ve made significant upgrades in preparation. The addition of livestream coverage at five fields furthers our commitment to offering the best possible experience to teams, families, and fans,” said Smithtown Recreation Superintendent Brandon Modrov.

HiCast’s innovative camera technology, powered by cellular service, allows seamless video coverage without the need for wired internet infrastructure—perfect for tournaments and venues that need flexibility.

“HiCast Sports Network is proud to support Smithtown and the St. James-Smithtown Little League as they host the NYS tournament. Our platform brings the magic of youth sports to life and allows families, coaches, and even scouts to stay connected to the game’s most important moments.” – Stephanie Calabrese, HiCast co-founder and COO

The 12U tournament runs from July 13–17 and welcomes top teams from across the state. The 10U and 11U tournaments will follow from July 20–24. Winners will move on to the Mid-Atlantic Regional and potentially the Little League Softball World Series.

To stream the action live or catch on-demand highlights, visit www.hicastsports.com or download the HiCast Sports Network app.

About HiCast Sports Network

HiCast Sports Network is a subscription-based streaming platform delivering live and on-demand coverage of youth and amateur sports. With patented technology and premier partnerships, HiCast allows fans to capture the “Moments That Matter™” from anywhere.