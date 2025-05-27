Enhancing mesothelioma diagnosis and treatment for New York veterans through a national registry

By Jonathan Sharp

The long history of the U.S. military’s heavy reliance on asbestos — a naturally occurring mineral — has unfortunately left a lasting effect on the health of veterans, especially those in New York. Although the use of this material in the military setting has already been discontinued, former service members still deal with the severe and often delayed impacts of exposure, including mesothelioma — a rare yet aggressive form of cancer. The problem, however, is not just the diagnosis of this lethal disease but the failure to respond to it promptly because of the frequent misdiagnosis. A national mesothelioma registry could address this issue as this targeted data-driven approach would track and screen at-risk veterans to make sure those affected receive accurate diagnoses and immediate care.

Detrimental impact of mesothelioma on veterans

Mesothelioma is a cancer attacking the protective covering of the lungs, abdomen or heart. It is caused almost exclusively by exposure to asbestos — a natural mineral once extensively utilized in construction, shipbuilding and military equipment because of its heat and chemical resistance. Even though most use of this mineral was banned since July 1989, it remains a persistent threat to veterans working in contaminated environments.

New York is one of the many states severely affected by this issue. A map by the Asbestos Nation shows that between 1999 and 2017, the state logged 15,205 asbestos-related deaths, of which 2,830 were mesothelioma cases. Suffolk County, in particular, reported 1,386 fatalities. And while mesothelioma poses hazards to anyone exposed, veterans remain among the most vulnerable populations.

True to this, the Purple Heart Foundation revealed that 30% of the nearly 3,000 Americans diagnosed with this disease yearly are former service members. Such a danger is mainly attributed to the extensive use of asbestos on military bases like Suffolk County Air Force Base and Francis S. Gabreski Airport. Such a crisis calls for continued attention and support for those directly impacted.

Cost of misdiagnosis and delayed treatment

Among the most critical concerns in addressing mesothelioma in veterans is the high rate of misdiagnosis. Recent statistics posted by Mesothelioma Guide indicate that 80.8% of stage 1 cases were inaccurate, while 69.5% of stage 2 diagnoses were wrong. Similarly, 35.4% of stage 3 patients and 12.8% of those at stage 4 also received erroneous findings. These missteps often lead to delayed treatments, which can significantly reduce the chances of patients’ survival.

One primary reason for these misdiagnoses is the slow development of mesothelioma. Often, its symptoms — such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, fever and unintentional weight loss — do not appear until the disease has reached an advanced stage, which makes treatment and recovery both challenging. In addition, the delay in recording new mesothelioma cases, which may take up to two years per the Federal Register, contributes to the problem. Such a reality calls for a systemic approach aiming for early detection and better patient outcomes.

Systemic approach to combat misdiagnosis

A national mesothelioma registry could be the key to reversing the trends of misdiagnosis — being a centralized database that allows health care providers to monitor susceptible individuals and invite them for screenings for early diagnoses and appropriate treatments.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense already have the structure to materialize this initiative as they already maintain registries for diseases linked to burn pits and Agent Orange. What they need now is to collaborate with vital stakeholders to get additional expertise and insights that could help the federal government integrate a national mesothelioma registry into the existing health care system. Such an endeavor would likewise be beneficial to researchers intending to track disease progression to lower the misdiagnosis rate and develop more effective treatments.

The impact of mesothelioma on veterans is a long-standing concern that has yet to be fully addressed. A national mesothelioma registry could nevertheless tackle this health crisis proactively — seeing to it that those who served our country are correctly diagnosed and benefit from timely care.

Jonathan Sharp serves as the CFO of the Environmental Litigation Group P.C., a firm in Birmingham, AL, assisting victims with environmental toxic exposure cases.