Pamela Pfeil honored as Woman Veteran of the Year in Suffolk County Legislature’s 5th District

The Suffolk County Legislature’s June 24th General Meeting featured a special presentation to commemorate Women Veterans Recognition Day, which is celebrated annually on June 12. Each of the 18 Suffolk County Legislators honored a U.S. Armed Forces female veteran to recognize the 1948 signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women the right to serve in the regular armed forces permanently.

Suffolk County Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) honored Pamela Pfeil, who works at Stony Brook University, for her service to the country and her continued commitment to her fellow veterans. With a bachelor’s in history from SBU and more than 23 years served in the United States Army, Pfeil’s career path led her back to her alma mater, where she serves as Associate Director of Military and Veteran Student Services.

Pfeil completed a combat tour in Iraq during her enlistment, and she was recently activated to protect prisons during the New York State correctional officers’ strike. A 42nd Infantry Division Band member, she marched in the Army’s 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C.

“At the university, Pamela has created a supportive environment for military students where she advocates and focuses on veterans’ well-being so they can enjoy the best academic experience possible,” Englebright said, adding that she is known for encouraging extracurricular pursuits and is highly accessible to students.

To enhance the experiences of SBU military students, the veteran has established a strong, lasting rapport with the Military and Veteran Student Services’ military liaisons from various campus departments. Under her leadership and guidance, SBU’s Veterans Suite was designed and built in 2022, with special care given to the specific needs of the university’s military population.