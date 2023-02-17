Engeman Theater to hold open cast call for ‘The Sound of Music’

Save the date! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport will hold a casting call for children ages 6 to 17 for roles in The Sound of Music on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. and Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m. The show will run from May 18 to July 2. Advance registration is required by calling the box office at 631-261-2900 to set up an appointment time.