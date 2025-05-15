Emma S. Clark Memorial Library in Setauket temporarily closed

By Sabrina Artusa

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library in Setauket is temporarily closed after staff noticed a strange odor on May 1. The smell was from a mold growth in a “contained area” of the library, necessitating repairs to the HVAC system.

The mold, Cladosporium, is described by the National Institutes of Health as one of the “most common fungal inhabitants worldwide.” It appears as black or brown spots in a wide variety of conditions and surfaces such as carpets, HVAC grills, wallpaper or wood surfaces and is particularly drawn to damp, not-well-ventilated places like bathrooms or basements.

According to library Director Ted Gutmann, the cause has not yet been determined and the remediation process is still underway.

The mold air-sampling concentration varied from light to heavy. Spore concentration levels of 1,500 and below are considered acceptable. Physical symptoms begin to materialize in people with normal immune functions when spore levels reach 10,000 or higher, although those with sensitive health may experience sneezing, an itchy throat or eyes, coughing, a runny nose or dry skin at a level of 3,000 spores.

Gutmann said reopening “could be a few weeks away.”

“We are working to make sure the process is completed as quickly and safely as possible,” he said. “As soon as we have more information, reopening updates will be posted on the library’s website and social media channels.”

The library will continue online zoom classes on the usual schedule but will extend holds and due dates of books, museum passes and items. The prolonged possession of library property will not accrue late fees and holds will be extended for one week past the date of reopening. The library will reopen once air quality tests confirm the mold’s eradication. The library card can be used at any Suffolk County library.

Gutmann and library staff still plan to have the Seed Library outdoors. “Emma Clark is still here for the community during building closure,” Gutmann said, adding that several upcoming events will be held.

The Catholic Health’s mobile outreach bus will park at the library on May 15 for free health screenings and E-Waste & Metal Recycling Day will be held in the parking lot on May 17. The Ellen Bodolub Chamber Music Concert on May 18 has been moved to the Setauket Neighborhood House.