Eight drivers cited, six vehicles impounded for drag racing in Medford
Suffolk County Police cited eight drivers for allegedly doing reckless activities in their vehicles, including drifting and burnouts, and impounded six vehicles on May 15 in Medford.
A 911 caller reported drag racing activities in progress on National Boulevard near Munsell Road in Medford at 9:51 p.m.
Members of the Street Racing Task Force were first to arrive on the scene and observed approximately eight vehicles engaging in reckless behavior and spectating. All vehicles were stopped safely. All involved drivers were issued multiple citations, thirty-eight in total.
The following drivers were issued citations and had their vehicles seized:
- Joseph Castiglione, 21, of Lindenhurst, who was driving a 2004 Infinity
- Daniel Barbarito, 27, of Wantagh, who was driving a 2010 Camaro
- James Jahn, 21, of Sound Beach, who was driving a 2006 Infinity
- Daniel Chavez, 23, of Bay Shore, who was driving a 2012 Infinity
- G. Gonzalez, 21, of Bay Shore, who was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang
- Emanuel Lopez, 19, of Riverhead, who was driving a 2004 Infinity
The following drivers were issued citations:
- Rahman-Bailey, 22, of Bay Shore, who was driving a 2016 BMW
- Shawn Abbate, 22, of Deer Park, who was driving a 2023 Hyundai
They will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 4.