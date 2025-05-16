Eight drivers cited, six vehicles impounded for drag racing in Medford

Suffolk County Police cited eight drivers for allegedly doing reckless activities in their vehicles, including drifting and burnouts, and impounded six vehicles on May 15 in Medford.

A 911 caller reported drag racing activities in progress on National Boulevard near Munsell Road in Medford at 9:51 p.m.

Members of the Street Racing Task Force were first to arrive on the scene and observed approximately eight vehicles engaging in reckless behavior and spectating. All vehicles were stopped safely. All involved drivers were issued multiple citations, thirty-eight in total.

The following drivers were issued citations and had their vehicles seized: