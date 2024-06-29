Editorial: Safer roads together

In recent months, our community has witnessed a surge in hit-and-run incidents, leaving families heartbroken and raising serious concerns about road safety. The tragic incident in March 2023, when 25-year-old Nicholas Puzio of Farmingville was struck and left to die by two separate vehicles, and the hit-and-run incident that recently killed 22-year-old firefighter Christopher Hlavaty of East Patchogue underscore the need for action. This rise in hit-and-runs not only devastates families but also places a heavy burden on law enforcement and emergency services.

Hit-and-run incidents, defined as collisions where drivers flee the scene without providing aid or information, are a growing menace. Current penalties for these offenses, such as a Class D felony and a fine of up to $5,000, are insufficient deterrents. In response, elected officials have introduced “Nick’s Law,” which proposes to elevate the crime to a Class B felony with a fine of $30,000. This legislation aims to ensure that those who commit these acts face more appropriate consequences.

One significant factor contributing to the increase in hit-and-run incidents is distracted driving. Drivers today face numerous distractions that can divert their attention from the road, including texting, making phone calls and using apps as well as many other potential factors such as interacting with infotainment systems, consuming food or beverages, engaging in conversations or attending to children or pets; billboards, roadside activities and other incidents can divert a driver’s attention.

While legislative action such as “Nick’s Law” is crucial, it is equally important for pedestrians to take proactive steps to ensure their safety. Here are some measures pedestrians can adopt:

● Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night or in low-light conditions.

● Always cross at designated crosswalks and obey pedestrian signals.

● Avoid using headphones or mobile devices while walking near traffic.

● Ensure drivers see you before you cross the street.

● Where there are no sidewalks, walk on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic.

● Just like drivers, pedestrians should avoid walking near roadways while impaired.

As a community, we must work together to address the dangers of distracted driving and the rise in hit-and-run incidents. Drivers need to minimize distractions, stay vigilant and prioritize safety. Pedestrians must take precautions to protect themselves and remain aware of their surroundings.

The push for “Nick’s Law” is a reflection of the collective demand for justice and safer roads. However, it will take a concerted effort from both drivers and pedestrians to make our roads safer for everyone. As we honor the memories of those we have lost, such as Puzio and Hlavaty, we must commit to safer practices on our roads and support legislation that holds reckless drivers accountable.

Together, we can combat the rise in hit-and-run incidents, ensure justice for victims and create a safer community.