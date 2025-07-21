Editorial: Register as an organ donor

Last December, one man and his family appealed to strangers to make a sacrifice that could save his life. His kidneys could no longer support the strain of filtering the toxins from his body while covered in fluid-filled cysts. He became one of thousands waiting for an organ transplant nationwide, hoping he wouldn’t become one of the 11 people that die per day on the wait list, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

What happened next was inspirational. A stranger donated one of her kidneys, giving the 62-year old back his vitality, health and life. His wife is glad her husband now has the energy and time to do the activities he loves. They recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

This wouldn’t have been possible if Ann Marie Hassett, the donor, had not learned about the desperate need for organ donation. Around 100,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant. Living donors, like Hassett, are preferable as the organ is usually more resilient, but these donations are rare and require more of a sacrifice. Hasset had to take two months leave from her job. The sacrifice to register as a deceased donor, however, is significantly reduced.

By becoming a deceased donor, a person can save eight lives, essentially giving another person a better life through their own death. Kidney donors are the most in demand; over 80% of people on the waiting list need a kidney.

Scott Scannell, the Nesconset man who was the recipient of the kidney donation, has endured years of polycystic kidney disease. While the symptoms were not always painful, his life was greatly altered by his condition.

It wasn’t only Scannell who was affected by three days a week of dialysis, exhaustion, hours of traveling, and turning down plans; his family, too, was learning how to be the support system for Scannell in his search for his kidney. His wife, Karen, remembers sometimes being frustrated with his lack of energy. Scannell couldn’t make travel plans with his loved ones since dialysis was necessary for his body to function. Now, he is able to fish, work, golf, and pursue the activities he wouldn’t have been able to without a healthy kidney.

We don’t have to donate a kidney to make a difference and to help others. Donating blood is a great way to save lives. Over 29,000 units (each unit is around one pint) are needed in the U.S. per day. Or, we can register to become an organ donor with the Department of Motor Vehicles or going to https://www.organdonor.gov/sign-up

Registering as a donor doesn’t guarantee we will be eligible to donate, so although over half of Americans are registered as organ donors, less will be able to actually donate.