Editorial: One year later and still no progress on Lawrence Aviation site

Local stakeholders wait with bated breath as the June 30th deadline for the MTA to close on purchasing 40 acres of the closed Lawrence Aviation site approaches. Each passing day chips away at the possibility of a new railyard that would enable the electrification of the Port Jefferson Rail line.

The Superfund site has been eradicated of the toxic pollutants that degraded the soil and water and is nearly cleared from the registry. Part of it will be used as a solar farm and part will be preserved as open space. The missing piece is in the hands of the MTA and DOT.

Despite pressure from local stakeholders and politicians and the near absence of any pushback or even hesitation from the community, the plan stalls. A year ago this month, the DOT and MTA had a deadline for the MTA to purchase the property. Two extensions and 12 months later, little, except for the mounting impatience from the community, has changed.

In order for the MTA to move forward, the DOT, which currently owns a section of the Greenway that would need rerouting before construction can begin, must provide permission.

Business owners, environmentalists, legislators, town, county and state politicians are all rallying for a common cause: the benefit of the Long Island community.

The delay causes numerous problems: it keeps commuters riding on with an inadequate and dated mode of transportation; it prevents electrification, which would be quieter and reduce pollution and it keeps the frequency of train travel on the current schedule, instead of increasing the number of trips.

The site has been in limbo for a year and is priced at only $10–such is the Suffolk County Landbanks’ desire for a deal. Now, the DOT needs to reach an agreement with the MTA allowing them access to the land that would facilitate the sale and enable the construction of a railyard. Local officials like Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay (D–Port Jefferson) are advocating with state officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul (D). With her help, perhaps the DOT and MTA can reach an agreement before this opportunity chugs away on an outdated line, in a plume of diesel smoke.