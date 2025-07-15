Editorial: Investing in history

The Long Island Seaport and Eco Center is doing tremendous work in bringing pieces of our unique local history to life, reinvigorating community identity while preserving an essential remnant of history. Walking through the Bayles Boat Shop, it is hard not to be in awe of the work locals have dedicated to remembering our history. Motivated by passion for our history or a desire to learn a new skill, LISEC volunteers are building a historically accurate whaleboat–what Caleb Brewster would have ridden in the 1770s to privateer and support the American Revolution.

More modern marine conveyances have replaced the whaleboats Brewster and others used over two centuries ago. To have a hand built vessel, which was a pivotal resource to our forebears, in Port Jefferson enables us to step back through time.

By contributing to the Bayles Boat Shop, the dedicated volunteers promote an awareness and connection to history while inspiring residents with their work. While the labor is free, courtesy of the volunteers, the project is not. Tens of thousands are dedicated to the project, with more necessary for the shed to house it.

From Rocky Point to Cold Spring Harbor, our communities contain historical relics, even among the modern development–the Stony Brook Grist Mill, the Blydenburgh property, the many old houses, like the Drowned Meadow House, and, of course, our own Long Island Museum.

Investments in these structures may seem unnecessary given the plethora of other projects that need financial support, but the stakes are high–we learned that after last year’s storm put some of these historic gems at risk. Historical preservation is on the minds of many as the Stony Brook and Blydenburgh grist mills are threatened by time, weather and neglect.

At Blydenburgh, the two-century-old grist mill is no longer operational, though residents have been urging the county to devote hard-won historical funding to repair it and make it accessible. The slow fall into disrepair does not seem urgent, but preserving historical artifacts strengthens the sense of community.

At the Bayles Boat Shop, residents can walk in to admire the whaleboat, ask questions, or read about the history. It encourages curiosity and imagination and fosters community identity. To be sure, resources are limited and people tend to focus on projects that enhance safety. Still, investing in these historical treasures provides considerable community benefit as well.