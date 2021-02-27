Ed Smyth to run for Town of Huntington Supervisor in November

Shortly after current Town of Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci (R) announced he wouldn’t run for reelection Feb. 26, Huntington Republican Committee Chairman Thomas McNally sent out an email stating the committee’ endorsed Councilman Ed Smyth for its candidate.

Smyth was first elected town board in 2017. Last November he ran unsuccessfully for state senator against Jim Gaughran (D).

“Ed Smyth is a Marine, a husband and father and a lifelong Huntington resident,” McNally said. “He has a vision for the future of our town and he exudes leadership. There’s not a better or more qualified person to be Huntington’s next Town Supervisor.”

Smyth thanked the committee for their endorsement.

“We’ve experienced tremendous success over the last three years, and I look forward to building on these achievements as Town Supervisor,” the councilman said.

In February, the Huntington Town Democratic Committee announced Rebecca Sanin’s run for Town of Huntington supervisor. The 42-year-old, who lives in Huntington Station with her family, has served as the president and CEO of the Health & Welfare Council of Long Island since 2017. Prior to that, she worked with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s (D) administration for more than five years as an assistant deputy county executive.

The Huntington Republican Committee also nominated David Bennardo and Salvatore Ferro for two open town council seats and Andre Sorrentino for Superintendent of Highways.

Bennardo is a former principal at Harborfields High School, and in July 2012, took over the rule of superintendent in the South Huntington School District. Ferraro is president, CEO and owner of Alure Home Improvements and a current member of the Town of Huntington Zoning Board of Appeals. Sorrentino is owner of Professional Automotive Services and Sorrentino Trucking, while currently serving as Director of General Services for the Town of Huntington and Huntington Fire Commissioner.

“We have an extraordinary team of talented professionals who are committed to making our town a better place to live,” McNally said. “We know that our team, our party and our town are all stronger when we work together. That’s the approach we’re going to take to win in November and it’s going to help us continue the progress we’ve made over the last three years to protect property taxpayers and encourage responsible economic growth.”