East Setauket EMS Lieutenant honored by Legislator Englebright as a Healthcare Hero

Through her professional and volunteer capacities, Tracey Bogush, of East Setauket, serves the community with integrity and distinction.

Due to her dedication as a volunteer emergency medical technician with the Setauket Fire Department, the EMS Lieutenant was recognized as a Healthcare Hero along with 17 others at the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting on June 3. Legislator Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) selected Bogush to represent the county’s Fifth Legislative District.

“She responds to accidents and emergencies, consistently providing frontline healthcare for various health conditions with the highest standards of patient care,” Englebright said at the June 3 recognition ceremony. “She has excellent clinical skills, compassion for patients and enthusiasm for her work.

In addition to volunteering with EMS, the wife and mother of three sons is the lead monitor at a local elementary school, ensuring the safety of hundreds of students each day as they transition from classrooms to activities and buses.

Bogush also volunteers with Cooking for Long Island Veterans, preparing meals and delivering them to homebound veterans. Each month, she assembles treat bags for the veterans and engages students in the process by having them decorate the bags. Bogush also cooks for approximately 40 veterans at the Rocky Point VFW monthly.

“Possessing leadership qualities, personal warmth and professional skills, Tracey Bogush lives and works by a code of caring, service and dedication to excellence,” Englebright said.