East Setauket Classic Ranch in Three Village!

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch has an open floor plan, a master with en suite, and hardwood floors throughout. The large living room opens to the dining room, and the cozy family room/den has a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace. The updated kitchen, and eating area with French doors opens to a spacious deck, leading to the backyard in-ground pool.

The home, at 18 Merlin Lane, has a full basement with crawl space and finished area, with utility room washer and dryer, as well as an attached garage with pull down ladder for attic space.

Three Village SD#1

$519,999

