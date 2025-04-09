East Northport massage parlor raided

Suffolk County Police on April 9 arrested a man and a woman during a massage parlor raid in East Northport.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Investigative Unit officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department, conducted an investigation into Tranquil Spa, located at 165 Larkfield Road, and arrested two employees.

Ling Li, 40, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony, and two counts of Prostitution, a misdemeanor. Jian Lin Zhang, 56, of Flushing, was charged with allegedly Promoting Prostitution 4th Degree and Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree, both misdemeanors.

Both Li and Zhang were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. The Town of Huntington issued several summonses and violations to the business.