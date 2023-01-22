East Northport man arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested an East Northport man on Jan. 21 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while

intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with his 11-month-old daughter in the vehicle.

Second Precinct police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash during which a 2021 Hyundai stuck

the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, at the intersection of Pulaski Road, at 6:40 p.m.

It was determined that the driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Gibney, was allegedly intoxicated. Gibney’s 11-month-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle. The baby was transported by the Northport Fire Department to Huntington Hospital for evaluation. Gibney and the driver of the Mazda, Hillary Dorrejo, 22, of Yonkers were not injured.

Gibney, 33, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.