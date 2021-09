Rocky Point senior defender Justin Pititto scored the equalizing goal in the second half off an assist from Zachary Loeser.

Pititto’s goal at the 27:29 mark would be the last forcing overtime play resulting in a 1-1 tie in a non-league road game against Sachem North Sept 6.

The Eagles are back in action with another road game against Islip Sept 10. Game time is 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon