E-bike rider seriously injured in Kings Park crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured an E-bike rider in Kings Park on May 13.

Christoper Byrne was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V and turning onto the eastbound lane of Pulaski Road when the vehicle struck a westbound Ridstar E-bike in front of 152 Pulaski Road at 3:47 p.m.

The E-bike rider, Ezra Ama, 14, of Kings Park, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Byrne, 23, of Kings Park, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.