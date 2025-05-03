E-bike rider killed in Commack hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Commack on May 2.

A man was riding an e-bike eastbound on Hauppauge Road, when he was struck from behind by a small white SUV, also traveling eastbound, in front of 68 Hauppauge Road, at 11:57 p.m. The driver then fled the scene.

The man, Aryan Saini, 20, of Central Islip, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.