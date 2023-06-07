Drop your anchors for WMHO’s newest nautical walking tour

1 of 3

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) will host a walking tour, “Anchors Away!,” on Tuesday June 13 at 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

Explore the nautical side of Stony Brook Village’s history with brand new stories during this hour long tour. Investigate the suspicious death of Commander Charles C. Hall, learn about the Polaris Expedition disaster, hear the tales of the Hercules figurehead’s world-wide journeys, get the full scoop on the Smiths of Stony Brook and more.

Tours leave from the Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook. Rain date is June 20. $15 per person. To reserve your spot, call 631-751-2244.