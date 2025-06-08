Driver and her two sisters seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously

injured a driver and her two sisters in Lake Ronkonkoma on June 8.

Jesilynne Bauer was driving a 2010 Ford Focus southbound on Ronkonkoma Avenue, when the vehicle collided with a 2021 Jeep Gladiator traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway South Service

Road, at 6:28 a.m.

Jesilynne Bauer, 20, along with the two passengers in the Ford, Brooke Bauer, 19, and Madysen Bauer,

16, all of Centereach, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but

non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, Jay Perez, 27, of Shirley, and the passenger in the Jeep, Elizabeth Gutierrez, 54,

of Shirley, declined medical treatment at the scene. Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Any one with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.