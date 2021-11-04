Time to shop! Dress for Success Brookhaven will hold a semi-annual fundraiser sale at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Friday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join them tomorrow for some amazing deals￼ on clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and coats. Make sure to visit their Designer Section. Take a chance on wonderful raffles and enjoy￼￼ some free giveaways and door prizes. Proceeds will support programs that help women get back into the workforce. For more information, call 631-451-9127.