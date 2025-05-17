Dr. Scott Muller named 2025 New York State Assistant Principal of the Year

Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin recently honored Walt Whitman High School Assistant Principal Dr. Scott Muller, who was named the 2025 New York State Assistant Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS), in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

The award recognizes exceptional school leaders who go above and beyond to foster academic achievement, inclusive learning environments, and a strong sense of community.

Dr. Muller has served as Assistant Principal at Walt Whitman High School for 19 years, where he is widely respected for his commitment to student success, his collaborative leadership style, and his tireless advocacy for students of all backgrounds. From supporting special education and English as a New Language (ENL) students to helping lead school spirit events and fundraisers, Dr. Muller has made a lasting impact on the South Huntington School District.

Originally on a path toward a career in medicine, Dr. Muller was inspired to pursue education by early experiences that sparked a lifelong passion for learning. He holds degrees from Binghamton University, Dowling College, Stony Brook University, and St. John’s University, and began his career as a science teacher at Deer Park High School before joining the South Huntington School District in 2006.

He was formally recognized at a statewide ceremony in Albany on May 2nd.

Legislator Sanin presented Dr. Muller with a county proclamation in recognition of his service and leadership, joined by her colleagues Legislator Tom Donnelly and Legislator Stephanie Bontempi, whose districts also encompass parts of the South Huntington School District.

“Dr. Muller’s unwavering dedication to his students and school community exemplifies the very best of educational leadership,” said Legislator Sanin. “It was a true honor to recognize him for this well-deserved achievement, and to celebrate the positive impact he continues to make in the lives of young people across Suffolk County.”