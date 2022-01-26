Dr. Pollytia Panagiotou joins North Country Primary Medical Care

Pollytia Panagiotou, MD, has joined North Country Primary Medical Care, an internal medicine practice in Stony Brook Medicine’s expanding network of community practices and physicians located at 43 Radio Avenue in Miller Place.

Board certified in both internal medicine and obesity medicine, Dr. Panagiotou’s approach is to control disease with medicine and lifestyle changes to help her patients lead healthy lives and empower them to avoid preventable conditions. “We are very excited to have Dr. Panagiotou be a part of our community physician network,” said Juan Carlos Bucobo, MD, FASGE, President of Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group. “Dr. Panagiotou is a bright, energetic primary care physician who is a breath of fresh air to the beloved community of patients previously cared for by Dr. Dhillon. Her experience in obesity medicine and primary care will be a great benefit to our patients.”

Dr. Dhillon provided care in the community for more than 20 years until his passing in early 2021.

“I am very excited to join Stony Brook Medicine and continue the legacy of patient-centered care that Dr. Dhillon provided,” said Dr. Panagiotou. “It is indisputable that he left a noteworthy impression on his patients and I will strive to do the same. My goal is to inspire patients to achieve a higher level of health and provide the care they are accustomed to at North Country Primary Medical Care.”

Dr. Panagiotou received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Montclair State University and her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at Overlook Medical Center. Dr. Panagiotou is fluent in Greek and has a working knowledge of Spanish.

The practice is currently accepting new patients and has office hours Monday through Friday. For more information, call 631-821-8911.