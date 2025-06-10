Don’t Let drones, kites or metallic balloons foil your summer celebration

June is a time of beautiful weather and plentiful celebrations, including graduations, Father’s Day and weddings. Outdoor spaces at these events can be crowded with drones, kites and metallic foil balloons. PSEG Long Island reminds customers that any of these objects can become entangled in overhead electric equipment and cause a host of problems.

“While we all want to make our celebrations as fun and memorable as possible, a drone, kite or metallic foil balloon coming into contact with a power line or other electrical equipment could lead to power outages, fire and, possibly, injuries,” said Michael Sullivan, PSEG Long Island’s vice president of Electric Operations. “The safety of customers and employees is PSEG Long Island’s No. 1 priority. We want customers to know the risks and take steps to ensure their recreational activities and celebrations are a success.”

To mitigate these risks, PSEG Long Island encourages the public to follow these safety guidelines:

Power lines

Stay at least 200 feet away from power lines or other electrical equipment.

NEVER touch a power line. Do not attempt to retrieve a balloon, kite, drone or anything caught in an overhead power line. Report it by contacting PSEG Long Island at 800-490-0075 so a specially trained crew can safely address the issue.

Drones

Fly your drone at or below 400 feet.

Do not fly in dark, stormy or windy conditions.

Read and follow the drone manufacturer’s instructions to ensure the safety of your drone and people around you.

Balloons and kites

Never fly kites or balloons in the rain or during an electrical storm.

Never cross a road or street while flying a kite or holding a balloon.

Kites and Mylar balloons should be kept away from overhead power lines and equipment, and never purposely released into the air.

All balloons with helium should be secured to weights that prevent them from floating away.

To properly dispose of a Mylar balloon, safely puncture it in several places to release the helium, and discard it in the trash.