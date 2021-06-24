Dix Hills’ Rabbi Yakov Saacks pens new book

“The Kabbalah of Life,” a new book by Dix Hills Rabbi Yakov Saacks, is a look at current events as seen through the eyes of a Rabbi and working man. This unique blend of his Chassidic background and a commonsense approach gives way to unique and bold compositions. One part spiritual, one part constructive, this is one man’s pensive search for insight in all that he encounters.

This introspective journey examines common sense, relationships, spirituality, and wisdom. Topics are current and relatable to those of all faiths and backgrounds.

“The world has felt so chaotic over the past few years… an unlikely pandemic followed by US elections and so many crises around the world,” RabbiSaacks says after a few moments in thought. “Our minds are confronted by so much information on social media on a daily basis, we barely have time to decide what we think about a matter before we are bombarded by even more opinions. And these are important topics that require much thought and care.”

He began writing what is now his first book as weekly articles to help encourage his community, and as a way to process what was going on all around him. Rabbi Saacks concluded, “My hope is that this book will help people take a step back from all of the noise and be able to see the heart of each matter, which in turn will help us all have a more honest, compassionate approach to everything we encounter.”

The new release was awarded a five-star review by K.C. Finn for Readers’ Favorite, one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

Read the complete five star review of “The Kabbalah of Life.”

Rabbi Saacks is the founder, director, and senior Rabbi of the Lubavitch Chai Center in Dix Hills, Long Island, NY. In late 1993, Rabbi Saacks, together with his wife Zoey, moved to Dix Hills from Brooklyn to initiate what is today a vibrant organization and institution affectionately known as The Chai Center.

The book is now available online at BookBaby.com, Amazon.com, and many other online retailers.