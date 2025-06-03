Dix Hills Fire Department to host Emergency Preparedness Seminar on June 5

Suffolk County Legislators Tom Donnelly (D-Deer Park) and Rebecca Sanin (D-Huntington Station), in conjunction with Suffolk County Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services, will host a free Emergency Preparedness Seminar for Citizens on Thursday, June 5, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dix Hills Fire Department Station 1, located at 590 Deer Park Avenue in Dix Hills.

As hurricane season approaches, the seminar offers residents and families an opportunity to learn how to prepare for severe weather and other emergency situations. The one-hour session is open to all and requires no registration. Light refreshments will be provided.

Topics covered will include:

Extreme weather awareness

Personal and family preparedness

Emergency alerts and notifications

What to do during emergencies

Suffolk County’s disaster response plans

For more information, please contact Legislator Donnelly’s office at (631) 854-4433 or Legislator Sanin’s office at (631) 854-5100.