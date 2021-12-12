Destination: North Pole — Letters collected for Santa during Miller Place event Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsVillage Beacon Record by Heidi Sutton - December 12, 2021 0 33 1 of 10 Mailman Mark. Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton Mailman Mark. Photo by Heidi Sutton Photo by Heidi Sutton The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society hosted its annual Visit with Mailman Mark event on the grounds of the historic 1720 William Miller House on Dec. 5. Children eagerly lined up in front of the building that once served as the area’s original post office to greet Mailman Mark and give him their letter to Santa who promised that they would all receive letters back from the North Pole before Christmas. The well-attended event also featured a vintage fire truck complete with a Dalmatian mascot named Sparky, holiday crafts, story time, raffle baskets and delicious holiday cookies. Proceeds from the event will be used for the preservation and restoration of the William Miller House, the oldest home in Miller Place. — All photos by Heidi Sutton