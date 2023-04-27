Despite loss, Northport Tigers excel at track meet

The Northport Lady Tigers girls track team competed in a dual meet at Connetquot on April 20. Despite losing to the Lady Thunderbirds 100-50, the Tigers excelled in many events:

• Emily Wickard won the 3000-meter in a season-best of 10:25. Courtney Coronato placed second and scored a personal best of 12:04, while Payton Cotter was third, allowing Northport to sweep the event.

• Wickard also won the 1500-meter in 4:55 and Ella Cancro was third.

• Sophie LaBerre became the first Northport athlete in four years to clear a height of six feet in the pole vault.

• Madison Duffy ran her first 400-meter race ever and got second place in 66 seconds flat. Alexa Colondona of Connetquot was first. Colondona was the star of the meet, as she also won the 100-meter, the 200-meter, and the long jump events.

Northport has two more dual meets left against Huntington and Copiague before they attack the Suffolk County Invitational circuit that will begin the week of May 8.