Del Vino Vineyards takes top honors at 2025 Mid-Atlantic Winemaker Challenge

Gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to Northport-based winery

Del Vino Vineyards of Northport has announced that several of its wines have received top honors at the prestigious 2025 Mid-Atlantic Winemaker Challenge, earning three Gold Medals, one Silver, and one Bronze, further solidifying its position as a leader in premium winemaking on Long Island’s North Shore.

The vineyard’s 2022 Ultimo, 2023 Sauvignon Blanc — Ventola, and 2023 Orange Blossom wines each received Gold Medals in their respective categories. The 2022 Suprema earned a Silver Medal, while the 2023 Pinot Grigio — Bobina was awarded Bronze.

“These awards are a reflection of our team’s passion, precision, and commitment to the craft,” said Joe Evangelista, Head Winemaker at Del Vino Vineyards. “From vineyard to bottle, every detail matters. We’re thrilled to see our Ultimo and Ventola recognized with top honors.

“It’s especially exciting to see our Orange Blossom recognized—it’s a brand-new varietal we introduced last year, and it was an instant hit during the summer season. As far as we know, we’re the only vineyard on the East Coast producing wine from these grapes,” he added.

“This recognition means everything to us,” said Fred Giachetti, owner of Del Vino Vineyards. “We’ve always believed that Northport could be home to world-class wines, and these awards are a testament to that belief. We’re incredibly grateful to our community, our team, and every guest who supports us year after year.”

The Mid-Atlantic Winemaker Challenge is a blind-tasting competition judged by industry experts and sommeliers, showcasing the best wines from across the region.

Award-winning bottles are now available at the vineyard’s tasting room and can also be enjoyed during regular dining hours.