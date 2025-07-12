Del Vino Vineyards of Northport honored as Small Business of the Year

Del Vino Vineyards, located at 29 Norwood Road in Northport was recently been named the 2025 Mort Harris Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Council of America (SBCA), a prestigious national nonprofit organization representing over 100,000 privately held and family-owned businesses, according to a press release.

The award was presented during the SBCA’s 42nd Annual Public Affairs Day and Congressional Awards Reception, held on May 7 at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. The event brought together lawmakers, entrepreneurs, and business advocates from across the country to celebrate leadership, innovation, and community impact in the small business sector.

Founded in 2018 by Fred and Lisa Giachetti, Del Vino Vineyards has become a cornerstone of Long Island’s North Shore. Employing approximately 150 people annually, the family-owned vineyard has played a vital role in supporting the local economy while drawing thousands of visitors to Northport each year. Del Vino was recognized not only for its business success, but for its unwavering commitment to giving back—through charitable donations, community events, and acts of kindness, including providing meals to frontline workers during the COVID- 19 pandemic and hosting an annual holiday toy drive.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the SBCA,” said Fred Giachetti. “It’s a testament to our amazing team, our supportive community, and our family’s belief that great businesses can also be great neighbors.”

Del Vino Vineyards was specifically commended for its dedication to sustainability, charitable outreach, and community enrichment. The award highlights the vineyard’s positive influence on both the local economy and broader social impact in the region.

The SBCA’s annual reception also honored a bipartisan group of members of Congress and other small business leaders for their advocacy and service to the small business community.

For more information, visit www.delvinovineyards.com.