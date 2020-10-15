Defying the Odds, Defining Courage: Chris Pendergast Passes at 71

Founder of ALS Ride for Life and renowned North Shore figure Chris Pendergast passed Oct. 14 surrounded by friends and family. He was 71.

ALS Ride for Life reported Monday that Pendergast was starting to receive home hospice care. The organization announced his death Wednesday afternoon.

Pendergast, a Miller Place resident and former Northport elementary teacher had lived with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, for 28 years, when doctors diagnosed him they thought he only had a few years to live.

Not only did he defy those odds, but he would spend more than two decades after his diagnosis raising millions for ALS research and spreading awareness for the disease that, over time, paralyzes a person and eventually leads to their death.

Chris’ wife, Christine Pendergast, said beyond all the work he’s done over the past two decades in advocacy and fundraising, her husband will be remembered by her and her family as a loving father.

“While everybody is remembering Chris as an ALS advocate and fighter, at the end of the day he was my husband, our children’s father and our grandson’s poppy,” she said.

He became an icon and symbol for the North Shore for never giving up. Even as he lost the ability to speak and had to communicate with an eye to speech device, his determination never seemed to relent. Just this year, Pendergast, alongside his wife Christine, released the book “Blink Spoken Here” about his life since his diagnosis in 1993.

ALS Ride For Life started when Chris Pendergast embarked on a ride with his electric scooter from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to Washington, D.C., 22 years ago to raise awareness about the disease and raise funds for research. After a few years, the ride was contained to New York — from Riverhead to the Bronx — where participants stop by schools along the way that take part in the organization’s presentations throughout the school year.

Ray Manzoni, the chairman of the board for ALS Ride for Life based in Stony Brook, knew Chris for many years, as both their kids went to school together in Miller Place. It was one day after both he and Pendergast were together after Mass that the educator told Manzoni he was likely to die in a few years, and that he wanted to raise awareness for the disease.

Since then, the organization has raised over $10 million for advocacy and research. Their yearly Ride for Life trips were later accompanied by visits to close to 90 school districts on Long Island.

“Anyone who knew him, I believe he helped us all to live a better life,” Manzoni said. “He was a teacher of gifted and talented kids, and he took this terrible disease and turned it into amazing positive life.”

His roots on the North Shore ran deep, so much so that he became renowned in local school districts. He travelled from classroom to classroom, auditorium to auditorium, helping young people from elementary on up understand ALS, but more importantly, serve as a role model for what bravery truly looked like. Manzoni said students would often embrace Pendergast after these talks. As the years fell by, young students who were inspired by the Ride for Life founder would internalize his message. The board chairman said one time, an EMT stopped by the side of the road during the annual ride and told Pendergast how his example inspired them to want to help others.

“If you had the honor of meeting him, riding or walking next to Chris in his ALS Ride for Life from Montauk to Manhattan, or hearing his story of determination, you walked away a better person,” Miller Place Superintendent Marianne Cartisano wrote in a statement. “He left you with the lasting impressions that made you want to be more tolerant, kinder, more understanding and compassionate towards others. His fight against the devastation of ALS left you inspired, knowing him filled your heart and being in his presence left you humbled.”

Jack Soldano, a Miller Place student and founder of Comics for a Cause, which has donated to ALS Ride for Life, wrote to social media that Pendergast served as an inspiration for his work as well.

“It was on one of these school visits where I first met Mr. Pendergast,” Soldano wrote. “On that day at a middle school assembly he inspired me to broaden the reach of Comics for a Cause to donate to the Ride for Life, but after getting to know him and reading his book, he has inspired me to try and defy the odds every way I can.”

Below are some selected quotes from what he wrote to TBR News Media last year. You can find the full article here.

“During the Columbus Day weekend of 1993, I was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease,” Pendergast wrote a Your Turn published by TBR News Media last year. “Most people now know it is an incurable and uniformly fatal disease. Average life expectancy still hovers near the two or three-year mark. Lucky ones can live longer. A rare few survive longer than 10 years.

“… Do I wish I never got ALS? Honestly, I am not sure. I am certain that at some point in almost everyone’s life, a fatal disease will arise. The timing and circumstances vary but the ending does not. I have no corner on the market — everyone will get a turn. My turn came earlier than expected and became more public.

“It has been a great life so far. I wonder what new adventures and joys lie around the bend. Besides the joys to come, there are also the challenges and corresponding sorrows. However, I have faith and optimism that everyone one in my life will collectively help me triumph.”

A service will be held in Pendergast’s memory Sunday, Oct. 18 at the O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a 60-person max occupancy, but those looking to pay respects will be rotated as needed. There will be a service that same day at 8:30 p.m. For a live stream of events, visit OBDavisMillerPlace.com.

A Funeral Mass will take place Monday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the St. Louis de Montfort Roman Catholic Church in Sound Beach. Socially distanced seating will be available at the main church and a live stream viewing with socially distanced seating at the chapel to the right of the main church. There will be an FM Broadcast available for listening from the church parking Lot.

The family requests donations be made to ALSrideforlife.org and Hope House Ministries at HHM.org.

To allow the family to mourn, representatives of ALS Ride for Life have asked people send all inquiries to [email protected]