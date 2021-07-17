Dave Matthews tribute band heads to the Vanderbilt tonight

Tickets are still available for JoyRide: A Dave Matthews Celebration tonight, Saturday, July 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the courtyard of the Vanderbilt Mansion at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport.

JoyRide's seven musicians recreate the experience of a live Dave Matthews Band (DMB) show, complete with violin and horns. DMB fans know their concerts are musical journeys filled with tight musicianship, extended jams, and fun.

JoyRide fans say the band’s performances are the next best thing to actually being at a DMB show. JoyRide will play all the hits that the casual DMB listener will be familiar with, as well as the deep tracks that hardcore fans know and love.

Drinks will be available for purchase at the Bubbly Bar.

Tickets are $40 per person, $35 members. BYO chair and picnic!

To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.