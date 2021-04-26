Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty teams up with SHS

The Smithtown office of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered with the Smithtown Historical Society to assist with and donate to various community and children’s programs.

The team kicked off the program in February with the first of an ongoing monthly donation of a cooler full of food that children can feed to the rescued farm animals in residence at the Smithtown Historical Society Farm. They also adopted a pony and a sheep, providing for their veterinary and other needs.

In March Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty sponsored “Irish Luck on the Farm,” a celebration Irish heritage with a petting zoo, Irish Step Dancing, limericks and general family fun. April found the Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty team sponsoring the ever popular Easter Egg hunt at the farm, providing sunglasses, lemonade, iced tea and colored chalk for the families to enjoy.

“The Smithtown Historical Society is very special to Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty and we committed to supporting their family programs,” said Jacqueline Clancy, sales manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s Smithtown and Stony Brook offices. “We thought our help would be great, for not only the animals and Historical Society, but for the community to come and enjoy outdoor activities close to home.”