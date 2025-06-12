Dan Pelletier heads to Grounds and Sounds Cafe June 13

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket invites the community to a concert featuring singer/songwriter Dan Pelletier on Friday, June 13 at 8:15 p.m. Pelletier has delighted audiences at most of the region’s folk festivals and his song/poem “The Baddest of All” won a USA Songwriting Competition first prize for lyrics.

Refreshments available: coffee, tea, cold beverages, desserts, cheese and crackers; remember to bring your own wine (small corking fee). The show begins with an Open Mic at 7:30 (signup at 7:00); the main act goes on at about 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. For more information, call 631-751-0297.