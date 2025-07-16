D. None of the Above: Imagining an app that could recognize non-bird sounds

By Daniel Dunaief

What if, in addition to the bird app that allows us to identify the songs of specific birds in any area, we had an app that could recognize other noises?

Let’s consider what a BigBrotherisListening app might hear.

Pant, pant, pant, long blow. Oh, yeah, sure, that’s Mrs. Morgan, who is preparing for her morning yoga. The pattern will repeat three times until the panting stops and the long blowing continues.

Grrrrunnnntttt, swish, swish, swish. That’s the distinctive noise Mr. Baker makes when he drops a sock and has to bend down to pick it up before using the back of it to wipe off any dust from the bottom of his feet with the sock.

Bee-ahh, bee-ahh, bee-ahh. The garbage truck has arrived and is slowly maneuvering around the cul-de-sac at the bottom of the road.

Smnhgrugh. Claire, who has lived on the block for 13 years and used to share her high-pitched excited voice with the neighborhood whenever she saw a new bird or spotted a squirrel, has reached the stage when she’s decidedly not a morning person. That’s the noise she makes when her father insists she get up and get ready so they can roll the bolder up the adolescent hill yet again.

Justgoalready, justgoalready, justgoalready. Ah, yes, Mrs. Smith, who stares at her cell phone during the time she walks her fluffy puppy, needs Gracie to relieve herself as soon as possible so she can turn around, return home and type furiously into her cell phone while Gracie munches on her treat.

Buh, buh, buh, wheeeeeeee. Hmm, it’s not clear whether that’s Mr. Wilder’s car that’s starting or the leaf blower. Definitely the leaf blower. The sound keeps rising and falling as the person holding it and blowing leaves that had the audacity to land on a driveway off to the side moves around the property.

Dit, dit, dit, dit, eeee. The squirrel that eats whatever food falls from the bird feeder is upset that you’ve gotten too close to him. He’s daring you to make his day and come one step closer.

Uggggghhhhhhhhheeee. Poor Mr. Montana. He didn’t have enough fiber and now, apparently, has too much in his diet. Hopefully, he’ll balance his digestive system so he can have a more relaxed and comfortable start to the day.

Roarrrrrrr. Sure, that’s the familiar sound of the 737 out of Laguardia heading to Paris. It’s likely an American Airlines flight, given the time of the day.

Whoosh, whoosh, whoosh. The traffic helicopter also passed overhead. It’s probably headed to the LIE, where the morning commute is likely longer than expected.

Click, click, click, click, click. Joanne has kept up with her New Year’s resolution to ride her bicycle to work every day. The clicking sounds from her wheels make it easier for people who are walking to hear her and also reassure her that she is, indeed, accelerating on her way to work.

Squeak, groan, slam, step, step, step, squeak, Damn!, slam, step, step, step. That’s Mr. Brawn, who is always late. He frequently forgets items, one at a time, that he needs from the house, causing him to need to get out of the car, walk back into the house, get the item again and, just as he’s about to take off, remember that he needs something else. On the plus side, he’s getting in more steps than he imagined at this time of the day.

Mommylook, mommylook, mommylook. Three year old Allison is sharing every observation on the way to the back seat of her car, from the white spot on her finger where the milk landed to the chipmunk eating by the side of the road.

Sizzle, sizzle, pop, sizzle, sizzle. Andrea promised she wouldn’t eat bacon. And yet, here she is, on a Monday morning, frying up some of her favorite get-through-the-day food.

Ding, clap, clap, clap, ding, clap, clap, clap, bzzzzzz. Eileen likes to wake up to the sounds of “Family Feud.” She’s programmed her alarm to play the sounds of right answers, wrong answers, and the routine clapping in between. She’s hoping for a few right answers today.

Tick, tick, tick, ding! Dan’s apple watch is counting down the seconds to the start of another walk around the block, where he’ll grin as he processes the sounds he hears at the start of another day.