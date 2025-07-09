D. None of the Above: If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, try splooting

By Daniel Dunaief

The non human animal world is rife with ways to cool off, with some employing familiar approaches, like seeking shade or wading in water, and others using unusual behaviors or benefiting from their different anatomies.

Thorny devil lizards, for example, use a collection of grooves on their skin to absorb water.

Beavers, meanwhile, drop their tails in the water, helping reduce their body temperature by cooling their blood.

Kangaroos lick their forearms. When the saliva evaporates, it reduces the temperature near the surface of their arms, helping them cool down.

Turkey vultures, who often soar through the air without flapping their wings and can look something like a hawk from a distance, use excretion to cool down.

What? Yeah, remember that episode of “Friends” when Monica got stung by a jellyfish? If you do, you probably have an idea where this is going. Turkey vultures urinate on their legs. When the urine evaporates, it cools them down the way sweat does for us or saliva does on the forearms of kangaroos. While this approach is not particularly appealing to us, it presumably helps those scavengers cope with the hotter parts of the day.

Large animals, such as elephants, flap their ears to lower their body temperature. The breeze cools the blood circulating near their ears that the pachyderm then distributes throughout its body.

Elephants, as well as pigs, ducks, geese and other water foul, also use water to cool down (which we also do when we wade into a pool, head to the beach, or run into a lake when the heat becomes intolerable).

Herons and owls, meanwhile, do something called gular fluttering. It’s similar to panting in mammals. Birds rapidly vibrate their throat muscles, causing the area to expand and contract. This causes evaporation from the membranes in the throat and mouth.

When they’re not out searching for nectar, honeybees fan their wings to circulate air and cool down their hives. The fanning also dries nectar into honey.

Horses, meanwhile, sweat to cool themselves off. Having ridden horses in the summer at Smoke Run Farm in Stony Brook, which closed in 2007 but was a part of my summer life for several years, I also remember some of those hot horses enjoying the cool spray from a hose after a ride.

Other animals, like hedgehogs, frogs, crocodiles and lungfish, estivate to cool off. They become dormant. By staying still, they cut down their metabolic rate and energy expenditure, decrease water loss and conserve body fluids and lower their body temperature. This seems like the equivalent of laying on the couch with the remote control, waiting for it to cool off before engaging in any activities. Next time someone demands you get of the couch, tell them you’re estivating.

As for splooting, you’ve seen your dog or cat do it, but you probably don’t know the term.

In fact, the spell check on my computer hates it, but it’s apparently an acceptable word for the way dogs and cats lay on their stomachs, with their legs extended behind them, typically on a cooler surface.

My dog, whose fur needs a trim, is an advanced splooter. Many of my pictures of him have some variation of the Superdog pose. Even though it’s adorable, he often doesn’t want me to pet him while he’s soaking up the cool floor the way I revel in the comfort of a cool pillow.

Dogs have sweat glands, but they don’t serve to cool our best friends. The apocrine glands are all over a dog’s body, contributing to its scent. The merocrine sweat glands, meanwhile, are in the paw pads and nose. In addition to panting, dogs widen the blood vessels in their noses and ears to release heat.

The internet also has suggestions for humans to cool off, many of which Long Islanders have learned to employ. We head to beaches, take cool showers or baths, go to the mall or a movie for air conditioning and imbibe cold drinks. Sure, a fan can work, but sometimes, that just blows excessively hot air.

Years ago, I lived in an apartment without air conditioning during a particularly hot summer. I splooted on a cool floor between two fans that were cranked to top speed. I was still thrilled when that summer of sweating and splooting ended.