D. None of the Above: A chance encounter revives Catskill echoes

By Daniel Dunaief

I arrived on the scene in my wife’s life to catch the tail end of the Catskills experience.

In some ways, it was like the “Dirty Dancing” experience, without Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach or Patrick Swayze.

People pulled up to the hotel in packed cars after driving mostly from the New York City area. The first few moments after they saw each other, guests invariably compared notes on the trip.

A few minutes here or there made an enormous difference, with the owners of the shortest and longest rides receiving admiration and sympathy, respectively.

Then, as with a cruise ship, the feeding frenzy began. The storied hotels we visited had unlimited food, which meant that if you didn’t like the beef, you could get the chicken, too, or, if you didn’t like one appetizer, you could keep trying them until you found one that suited your palate.

The dining room, with its long drapes and large round tables, was filled with the excited exclamations of everyone from the older generation down to infants and toddlers who got their first and last tastes of this cultural experience.

The only requirement for the dining room seemed to be that each family had to be large and loud.

While eating consumed an enormous amount of time, with groups of guests walking to the large dining hall three times a day, the facilities included recreational options, from tennis to ice skating, basketball and swimming.

My wife’s family followed a frenetic schedule, where relaxing involved keeping a tight schedule. They trekked from one activity to the next, racing back up to the room for a wardrobe change before the next activity.

They inevitably saw people they’d known for years and, in some cases, generations. My wife’s grandparents had become friends with the grandparents of a woman and a man who were around my wife’s age.

My wife’s parents connected with the parents, while my wife chatted with Jill and Barry.

Jill and Barry’s family had an energy that was mesmerizing and perplexing. Jill, Barry and their mother would get out on the dance floor at night and, as if they had spent each evening of the week practicing, performed an original dance routine, complete with turns, twists, flying elbows and pirouettes.

Jill joined my wife, father in law and me for several hours of daily tennis. My wife and I teamed up to play against my father in law and Jill. My father in law didn’t particularly like to serve, which meant he would announce that “Jill serves” each time they got the ball.

With a solid game, Jill covered the court well, offering running commentary throughout the game. Whenever they missed a point, Jill graciously took the blame.

Incredibly friendly and almost straight of central casting with a family that attracted attention, Jill had a sweet, loud voice that carried across a room and a tennis court.

Recently and many years after our final trip to the Catskills, my wife and I went out to dinner in a city far from the Catskills. We washed our hands before the meal, navigating through a large crowd of people in tuxedoes and gowns who were waiting for the elevator.

We sat down and waited for friends of ours to arrive. My wife put down her menu, looked up at a woman coming towards us and said, “Wait, is that Jill? Doesn’t that look like Jill?”

There she was, maneuvering to our table. She, her big voice and her big hair didn’t seem to have changed in the over 15 years since we’d seen other other. She said she spotted me going into the bathroom and had to come over and visit with us.

As I listened to her update my wife on the lives of Barry, her mother and extended family, I pictured the younger version of all of us at the Catskills, preparing for a tennis match.

Jill provided a link to a place, time and culture that I knew was akin to an annual merry-go-round, with its sights, sounds and activities, including trips to the beauty salon and passionate efforts to sell jewelry and hand made artwork.

Our children have vague memories of Jill. Their connection to the Catskills is considerably more tenuous.

For a brief few moments years later, however, these women updated each other on their lives while also traveling back in time to mountains that served as the backdrop for an annual shared family immersive experience. As Jill walked away in her elegant gown and pushed the button to take an elevator to a wedding for the next generation, she took the echoes of a Catskills past with her.