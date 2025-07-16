Customer’s cell phone stolen from Target in Selden

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole a cell phone in Selden in July.

A woman reported placing her cell phone on the self-checkout counter at Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, and an unknown man picked up the phone and left the store at approximately 6:20 p.m. on July 12.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.