CSHL to host Angel’s Wish Virtual Gala Jan. 23

On January 23, the Christina Renna Foundation (CRF), together with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, will host a free virtual celebration and sarcoma update to mark their 14th Annual Angel’s Wish Gala. Join us in celebrating 14 years of funding cutting edge research into rare pediatric cancer.

The gala will honor Christopher Vakoc, MD., Ph.D., Professor, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 2020 CRF Research Award recipient for the Sarcoma Research Project

The Christina Renna Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity supporting children’s cancer research and furthering awareness and education through the support of cancer groups and outreach programs for the direct support of those in need. Funds raised through this event will go to continued research into rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare and often fatal form of pediatric cancer. In total, CRF has donated over $350,000 to research at CSHL. For more information, please visit: www.crf4acure.org

What: CRF Angel’s Wish Virtual Gala and Sarcoma Research Update

When: January 23, 2021 – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

RSVP: https://www.cshl.edu/mc- events/crf-angels-wish- virtual-gala-and-sarcoma- research-update/