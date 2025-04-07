Crimes Victims Center launches SAFE Training Program in Ronkonkoma

1 of 2

The Crime Victims Center, CVC, announced the official opening of its Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) and Rape Crisis Response Training Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their Ronkonkoma training site on April 4. This groundbreaking initiative brings renewed hope and vital essential resources to Suffolk County and the surrounding region, addressing a critical gap in care for sexual assault survivors caused by a lack of trained forensic examiners.

The event was attended and supported by Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Deputy County Executive Dr. Sylvia A. Diaz, PhD, LMSW, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina, NYS Senators Monica R. Martinez and Dean Murray, Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy, Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy, Suffolk County Legislators Jim Mazzarella and Jason A. Richberg, along with representatives from the Suffolk County Police Department, and Sheriff’s Office. Additional support came from federal, state, and county lawmakers with staff in attendance, including US Senator Charles E. Schumer, US Congressman Nick Lalota, NYS Senator Alexis Weik, Assemblyman Joe DeStefano, Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay, and Suffolk Legislators Sam Gonzalez, Chad Lennon, and Nick Caracappa.

The unveiling of the training site marks a significant step forward in building capacity in Suffolk County and the region. The CVC SAFE Program offers specialized training for medical professionals, ensuring that sexual assault survivors receive timely medical, forensic, and trauma-informed care. The Program is approved by the International Association of Forensic Nursing (IAFN) – an accredited approver by the American Nurses Credentialing Center Commission on accreditation.

The launch of the SAFE Training Program demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the CVC, policymakers, lawmakers, and community stakeholders to advocate for survivors, provide compassionate care, and drive systemic change in responding to sexual violence. The first training starts on April 7, 2025.

For more information about the SAFE Training Program or to join CVC’s mission to support survivors, please contact (631) 689-2672.

***************************

The CVC is a NYS DOH Certified Rape Crisis Program, and NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) Domestic Violence Services Provider and SCPD’s Crime Victims Center, providing trauma-informed support and services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, and all victims of violent crime.

Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Sadly, 70% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police. Join us in our efforts to raise awareness during SAAM.





