Crime Alert: Wanted for Holtsville Auto Stripping

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Holtsville in September.

Three males wearing dark clothing exited a silver Mercedes and used a hydraulic lift and cutting tools to steal a catalytic converter from a Honda Accord parked on Gazebo Lane on September 15 at 5:10 a.m.

For video of the incident, visit www.youtube.com/SCPDTV Click on Wanted for Holtsville Auto Stripping 22-12087

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.